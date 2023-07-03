HamberMenu
BJP using Enforcement Directorate to break Opposition parties, alleges CPI

July 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharasan on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate to break Opposition parties.

Addressing the media in Tiruchi, Mr. Mutharasan alleged that the ED had become a “puppet” of the BJP government.

He claimed that the Centre may try to break more Opposition parties using the ED, citing the case of the Nationalist Congress Party. 

The Centre would make efforts to portray the Opposition parties as untrustworthy and unstable, he said.

Mr. Mutharasan claimed that the BJP had not anticipated 17 Opposition parties coming together to hold a joint meeting last month. The BJP would try to “capture” the weak or threaten to file cases against them, he alleged. The Centre was trying to divert the attention of the people by raking up issues like the Uniform Civil Code, he said. 

Mr. Mutharasan said the Congress government in Karnataka should give up its plan to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, and provide Tamil Nadu its due share of water for irrigation.

