BJP Tiruchi district women’s wing president arrested on cheating charge

March 03, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruverumbur police in Tiruchi district on Saturday arrested K. Reka, Tiruchi district president of Bharatiya Janata Party women’s wing, on charges of cheating a man of ₹2.2 lakh.

According to police sources, K. Kannan, 50, of Prakash Nagar in Tiruverumbur, gave a cheque for ₹2.2 lakh to K. Reka, 39, in October 2022, in a business transaction. The accused neither supplied the material nor returned the money.

Later, she issue a cheque in favour of Mr. Kannan which was dishonoured. The complainant alleged that when he asked her about it, she abused and threatened him. Mr. Kannan lodged a complaint with the Tiruverumbur police station.

The police booked Reka under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. She has been remanded in judicial custody.