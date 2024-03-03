GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP Tiruchi district women’s wing president arrested on cheating charge

March 03, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruverumbur police in Tiruchi district on Saturday arrested K. Reka, Tiruchi district president of Bharatiya Janata Party women’s wing, on charges of cheating a man of ₹2.2 lakh.

According to police sources, K. Kannan, 50, of Prakash Nagar in Tiruverumbur, gave a cheque for ₹2.2 lakh to K. Reka, 39, in October 2022, in a business transaction. The accused neither supplied the material nor returned the money.

Later, she issue a cheque in favour of Mr. Kannan which was dishonoured. The complainant alleged that when he asked her about it, she abused and threatened him. Mr. Kannan lodged a complaint with the Tiruverumbur police station.

The police booked Reka under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. She has been remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.