ADVERTISEMENT

BJP takes out silent march in Tiruvarur

Published - August 17, 2024 05:56 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP Tiruvarur District Women’s Wing took out a silent procession in Tiruvarur on Saturday demanding justice for the Kolkata hospital rape and murder case victim’s family and condemning the West Bengal government for its failure to maintain law and order.

The processionists went around the four Mada Veedhis of Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple with unlit candles in their hands and later assembled near the Revenue Divisional Office, Tiruvarur to pay homage to the doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 by holding the lit candles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US