BJP takes out silent march in Tiruvarur

The BJP Tiruvarur District Women’s Wing took out a silent procession in Tiruvarur on Saturday demanding justice for the Kolkata hospital rape and murder case victim’s family and condemning the West Bengal government for its failure to maintain law and order.

The processionists went around the four Mada Veedhis of Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple with unlit candles in their hands and later assembled near the Revenue Divisional Office, Tiruvarur to pay homage to the doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 by holding the lit candles.

