BJP stir in support of CAA

TIRUCHI

Cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and condemning the opposition parties for their “false campaign” on the issue.

The stir held near the Central Bus Stand was led by the party’s state secretary K.T. Raghavan. Addressing the cadre, Mr. Raghavan said the ruling BJP government was only implementing all its poll promises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear that the Act would in no way affect Indians.

He accused the DMK, Congress and the Communist Parties of playing a double game on this issue to secure the votes of Muslims. The party’s State vice-president Subramanian and others participated in the stir.