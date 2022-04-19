BJP stages road roko in Karur

KARUR

The police on Tuesday arrested over 200 workers of the BJP for staging a road roko on Karur-Dindigul Highway.

Protesting against the inaction of the police in arresting the DMK workers, who had allegedly attacked a group of BJP workers when they objected to their act of defacing wall writings of the BJP a few days ago, the BJP workers led by district president V.V. Senthilnathan blocked the road traffic on Karur-Dindigul Highway. They raised slogans accusing the police of working in tandem with the ruling DMK in stifling the voice of the opposition parties.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and held negotiation with the protestors. They subsequently withdrew the protest based on a assurance from the police that suitable action would be taken on the BJP’s complaint.