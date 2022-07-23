BJP stages demonstration

Members of the BJP on Saturday staged a demonstration, protesting against the proposed hike in electricity charges by the State government.

More than 300 persons including 50 women participated in the protest. S. Rajasekaran, president, Tiruchi urban district, presided over it. Senior BJP leader H. Raja was among those participated.

Stating that the power hike would hit people hard, they urged the DMK government roll back the hike. They raised slogans against the DMK government and Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji for increasing the electricity charges. They said that the poor management of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) had deepened its crisis.