BJP stages demonstration against Udhayanidhi in Tiruchi 

September 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a demonstration in Tiruchi against Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma,.

The protest, which was held near the office of the Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department at Thiruvanaikoil, was led by BJP senior leader H. Raja. BJP cadre from the party’s Tiruchi urban district unit participated and raised slogans against Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks made during a speech at a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai on September 2.

They demanded the arrest of the Minister and sought the resignation of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu for holding the portfolio of HR & CE and participating in the Sanatana Dharma eradication conference.

Tiruchi City Police removed the protestors from the spot and detained 79 of them, including Mr. Raja, at a private marriage hall in Srirangam.

