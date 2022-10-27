BJP stages demo condemning DMK government

BJP members staging a demonstration in front of Collectorate in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration here on Thursday condemning the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government for what it called the “drama” enacted by it on the language issue.

The demonstration held near the Collectorate was led by the BJP Tiruchi urban district secretary S. Rajasekharan. The demonstration was organised heeding the party’s Tamil Nadu unit call to organise protests in all districts to condemn and expose the “drama” being enacted by the DMK government on the language issue. The demonstration was also to condemn the “incompetent” DMK government for what it called its attempt to put an end to Tamil language.