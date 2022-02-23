BJP puts up decent show in Tiruchi, smaller parties fare poorly

Alliance break-up proves costly for AIADMK-BJP in Tiruchi Corporation

While the DMK and its allies are celebrating the resounding victory in the 65-member Tiruchi Corporation Council and other places, the decision of the AIADMK and BJP to part ways ahead of the urban local body elections appears to have proved costly for them.

Though the BJP did not win any seat in the civic body, the party candidates put up a decent show in some of the wards in the city. They finished second in half-a-dozen wards, pushing the AIADMK behind. In nearly a dozen others, they finished third. The combined tally of votes secured by candidates of both parties exceeded the votes polled by winners in a few wards.

By going it alone, the two parties stood no chance in most of the wards as the alliance arithmetic was heavily in favour of the DMK-led front. The Congress, with the support of DMK and other allies, won all five seats allotted to it. The MDMK won two seats, and VCK, CPI and CPI(M) bagged one ward each.

Except AMMK, which won from a ward, other parties such as DMDK, Makkal Needhi Maiam and Naam Tamizhar Katchi fared badly and hardly made an impact. They finished with double digit tallies in many wards.