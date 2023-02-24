BJP places a slew of demands pertaining to delta region to Railway Minister

February 24, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party has placed a set of railway-related demands pertaining to Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts in the delta region with an appeal to the railway administration to consider and act favourably on them. A team of BJP office bearers led by the party’s national council member Thanga. Varatharajan met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi recently and handed over to him a memorandum containing a slew of demands.

One of the demands to the Railway Minister was to accord approval for doubling the Karaikal - Thanjavur broad gauge section on priority. The memorandum said movement of freight from the Karaikal private port was providing huge revenue to the Tiruchi Railway Division and hence there was a need to carry out the track doubling project on the Karaikal - Thanjavur stretch which will also help in introducing more trains.

The railways would not be requiring additional lands as it was having required lands to carry out the doubling project, Mr. Varatharajan said in the memorandum. Another demand was the revival of the railway line between Mayiladuthurai and Tharangambadi via Thirukadaiyur and extension of the line up to Thirunallar from Tranquebar.

A metre gauge line which once existed between Mayiladuthurai and Tharangambadi was dismantled. The party appealed to the Railway Minister to accord approval for this project. The memorandum also sought the approval for doubling the Thanjavur - Villupuram via Mayiladuthurai mainline section. The doubling project could initially be taken up between Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram initially, it said.

Operation of an early morning express train between Karaikal and Tiruchi via Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur was much needed. Similarly, the railways could operate a daily service from Tiruchi to Karaikal daily after 7.45 p.m. from Tiruchi Junction. There was no train service from Tiruchi to Karaikal or Tiruvarur after 4.45 p.m. till the next day. The memorandum further said the platform in Nagore railway station was in a very pathetic state which needed attention.

The platform at Velipalayam railway station should be increased to broad gauge standard and basic amenities be provided to passengers. With most of the rail routes in Tiruchi Division having been electrified, the railway administration should expedite the construction of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) shed at Tiruchi. Mr. Varatharajan also appealed for electrification of the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi and the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli broad gauge sections and operation of a weekly train from Karaikal to Ajmer.