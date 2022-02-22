BJP opens account in Thanjavur Corporation

The BJP opened its account in Thanjavur Corporation Council with its nominee for Ward 31, B. Jai Sathesh (47) of Vanakara Street, Thanjavur, winning the seat with a margin of 191 votes.

While the BJP nominee secured 1,221 votes in his favour, DMK candidate, S. Kannan got 1,010.

The DMK is all set to capture the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the indirect elections to be held on March 4 since it had bagged 34 out of 51 Wards. Its alliance partners, Congress won in two wards and MDMK, VCK, CPI(M) and Indian Union Muslim League in one ward, each.

Out of the remaining 10 wards, AIADMK bagged 7, AMMK one and Independents two.

In Kumbakonam, where the civic body was upgraded into a Corporation from Municipality recently, the DMK won 37 out of 48 wards, Congress two and CPI(M), IUML and VCK one each, taking the total tally of the DMK alliance to 42.

Out of the remaining six wards, the AIADMK bagged three and Independents 3.