Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tiruchi urban district Vice-President K. Jeyakarna has quit the post and the primary membership of the party due to “personal reasons” and “workload”.

Mr. Jeyakarna said that although he was quitting the BJP owing to “personal reasons,” he wanted to place on record that he was leaving the party with the feeling that he did not get proper recognition for his work and loyalty.

