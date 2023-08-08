HamberMenu
BJP national council member places a slew of demands to Railway Minister pertaining to delta region

August 08, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party national council member Thanga. Varatharajan has placed a set of demands of the people of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts besides Karaikal region to the railway administration seeking their implementation.

Mr. Varatharajan who met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at New Delhi recently handed over a copy of the memorandum containing the slew of demands. 

One of the demands was to accord approval for the revival of the railway link from Mayiladuthurai to Tharangambadi via Thirukadaiyur (30 km) which was a metre gauge line earlier. The metre gauge line that existed between Mayiladuthurai and Tharangambadi was dismantled nearly 40 years ago due to various reasons. Devotees in large numbers from Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Madurai visit the Thirukadaiyur housing the famous Sri Abirami Amman temple. However, there was no train service to Thirukadaiyur in the absence of a railway line.  

A new broad gauge track could be laid on the stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tharangampadi with extension up to Karaikal which would prove useful for freight movements as well, Mr. Varatharajan said. He also appealed to the Railway Minister to accord approval for doubling the Thanjavur - Villupuram mainline section.

Operation of new train services on the broad gauge converted stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikudi, in the wake of deployment of gatekeepers permanently on this stretch, via Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur was yet another demand made to the railway administration. 

Inclusion of Nagapattinam, Nagore and Velankanni stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, introduction of direct train services from Karaikal to Pothanur or up to Coimbatore via Tiruchi, Palani and Pollachi, introduction of a daily overnight express train from Karaikudi to Tambaram via Pattukottai and Tiruvarur, attachment of additional coaches in the Karaikal - Bengaluru-Karaikal and Mayiladuthurai - Sengottah trains covering major towns en route and electrification of the 37-km broad gauge section from Thiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiyampalli were among the other demands.

