HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MLA’s plea for stoppage of Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru express at Papanasam

June 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has appealed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to restore the stoppage of Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai expresses (Train No. 16231 / 16232) at Papanasam railway station.

In a representation to the Minister, Ms. Vanathi said she had received a request from the passenger association and the chamber of commerce regarding stoppage of the Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai expresses at Papanasam station when she visited Papanasam in Thanjavur district recently.

According to her, the express trains had a stoppage at this station for nearly 10 years and were well patronised. The sudden removal of the stoppage had caused huge hardship for all passengers who travel to Papanasam, which is a major pilgrim centre and taluk headquarter in Thanjavur district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.