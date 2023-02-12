ADVERTISEMENT

BJP minority wing leader taken into preventive custody, released

February 12, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Syed Ibrahim aka ‘Vellore’ Ibrahim | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority wing national secretary Syed Ibrahim alias Vellore Ibrahim and a few party members were arrested as a preventive measure by the police near Nagudi in Pudukottai on Sunday. Police said Mr. Ibrahim attended an indoor meeting of the party members at Nagudi and later planned to visit the house of a BJP minority wing office bearer Saleem at coastal Kottaipattinam in the district. 

A police source said a section of Muslims at Kottaipattinam reportedly expressed objection to the visit of Mr. Ibrahim. This information was conveyed to Mr. Ibrahim by police who asked him to avoid visiting Kottaipattinam, fearing law and order problems.  However, Mr. Ibrahim is said to have insisted on going ahead with his plan.

The police kept him in preventive custody along with a few other party members in a marriage hall and later released them, offiicial sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US