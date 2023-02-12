BJP minority wing leader taken into preventive custody, released

February 12, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority wing national secretary Syed Ibrahim alias Vellore Ibrahim and a few party members were arrested as a preventive measure by the police near Nagudi in Pudukottai on Sunday. Police said Mr. Ibrahim attended an indoor meeting of the party members at Nagudi and later planned to visit the house of a BJP minority wing office bearer Saleem at coastal Kottaipattinam in the district.

A police source said a section of Muslims at Kottaipattinam reportedly expressed objection to the visit of Mr. Ibrahim. This information was conveyed to Mr. Ibrahim by police who asked him to avoid visiting Kottaipattinam, fearing law and order problems. However, Mr. Ibrahim is said to have insisted on going ahead with his plan.

The police kept him in preventive custody along with a few other party members in a marriage hall and later released them, offiicial sources said.