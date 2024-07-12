ADVERTISEMENT

BJP members stage protest against Congress leaders’ remarks on Annamalai

Published - July 12, 2024 09:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP members staging a protest against Congress leaders’ remarks on K. Annamalai, near Khadi Kraft in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tiruchi unit of the BJP staged a protest near the Khadi Kraft here condemning the recent remarks made by Congress State president K. Selvaperunthagai and party senior functionary Tiruchi Velusamy on BJP State president K. Annamalai.

“The Congress leaders’ remarks are unacceptable,” said S. Rajasekaran, BJP district president, who led the protest. “If they want to challenge our State president, they can go to court. But instead, they have stooped so low as to indulge in such talk. This is an unhealthy culture in politics.” he added.

BJP district Secretary K. Ondimuthu addressed the protesters.

