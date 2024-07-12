BJP members stage protest against Congress leaders’ remarks on Annamalai

The Tiruchi unit of the BJP staged a protest near the Khadi Kraft here condemning the recent remarks made by Congress State president K. Selvaperunthagai and party senior functionary Tiruchi Velusamy on BJP State president K. Annamalai.

“The Congress leaders’ remarks are unacceptable,” said S. Rajasekaran, BJP district president, who led the protest. “If they want to challenge our State president, they can go to court. But instead, they have stooped so low as to indulge in such talk. This is an unhealthy culture in politics.” he added.

BJP district Secretary K. Ondimuthu addressed the protesters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.