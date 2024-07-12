GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP members stage protest against Congress leaders’ remarks on Annamalai

Published - July 12, 2024 09:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP members staging a protest against Congress leaders’ remarks on K. Annamalai, near Khadi Kraft in Tiruchi on Friday.

BJP members staging a protest against Congress leaders’ remarks on K. Annamalai, near Khadi Kraft in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tiruchi unit of the BJP staged a protest near the Khadi Kraft here condemning the recent remarks made by Congress State president K. Selvaperunthagai and party senior functionary Tiruchi Velusamy on BJP State president K. Annamalai.

“The Congress leaders’ remarks are unacceptable,” said S. Rajasekaran, BJP district president, who led the protest. “If they want to challenge our State president, they can go to court. But instead, they have stooped so low as to indulge in such talk. This is an unhealthy culture in politics.” he added.

BJP district Secretary K. Ondimuthu addressed the protesters.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.