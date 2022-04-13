BJP lodges complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police over removal of PM photo

BJP office-bearers in Kumbakonam region have lodged a complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police seeking legal action against Veppathur Town Panchayat chairman Anjammal for reportedly removing a framed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the civic body office.

According to the complaint, BJP councillor S. Chandrasekaran representing Ward 7 in the Town Panchayat handed over a photograph of the Prime Minister to Executive Officer Latha on April 6 for display at the civic body office which was duly complied with by the Executive Officer.

However, on April 12, Ms. Anjammal, accompanied by her husband Mathiazhagan, came to the office and removed the photograph and handed it over to the Executive Officer. In their complaint, the BJP office-bearers sought to know the reason for removal of the photo.