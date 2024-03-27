ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is ‘remote-controlling’ Central agencies, says Durai Vaiko

March 27, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Durai Vaiko

Stating that he would seek votes on a symbol allotted to him, MDMK principal secretary and DMK alliance candidate for Tiruchi constituency Durai Vaiko on Wednesday said the BJP was ‘remote-controlling’ the Election Commission of India (ECI) and other Central agencies to freeze the Opposition parties in all possible ways.

Reacting to ECI’s refusal to allot ‘top’ symbol to the MDMK, Mr. Durai Vaiko said the BJP was using the Department of Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate to freeze the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and others. As far as Tamil Nadu was concerned, ECI was following discriminative approach over allotting symbols to the Opposition parties. The MDMK, the VCK and the NTK were kept in dark over allotting their traditional symbols.

Though the MDMK had taken up the issue with ECI well in advance, it followed the approach of delaying tactics, Mr. Durai Vaiko said and added that his party could go for appeal. However, it had decided to accept the symbol, which was to be allotted to him by election officials during scrutiny of nomination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had identified some symbols and was confident that the DMK alliance parties and their cadre could popularise the symbol within no time in the constituency. “It is an era of social media. We can popularise the symbol quickly among the voters. It will not be an issue.”

To a question, Mr. Durai Vaiko said the INDIA bloc was strong. It would unseat the BJP from power. It could not come back to power again at the Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US