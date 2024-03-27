BJP, Independent candidates file nominations in Nagapattinam

March 27, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The BJP candidate for Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency filed his nomination on Wednesday.

M. Ramesh Govind, BJP candidate and son of a veteran Communist leader, filed his nomination with Collector Johny Tom Varghese.

Speaking to media persons he said, “In simplicity and approach both communists and the BJP travel in the same path and are one and the same. Earlier, communists were honest and committed but now they have become opportunists.”

R. Supriya from the BJP also filed her nomination as an alternative candidate for the party.

N. Vijay Raghavan, an independent candidate, also filed his nominations. Mr. Vijay came in a bullock cart loading gas cylinders and firewood to the collectorate. Later he explained to press persons that he was creating awareness of the increase in price of cylinders and petrol.