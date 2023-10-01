ADVERTISEMENT

BJP I-T wing secretary arrested

October 01, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP State youth I-T wing secretary was on Sunday arrested for his alleged controversial post on a social media platform about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra.

According to sources, S. Praveenraj, 27, of Rasipuram in Namakkal district reportedly posted a picture of them along with defaming content on a social media platform. Acting on a complaint, the Cyber Crime police registered a case against Praveenraj under the I-T Act and arrested him. He was subsequently produced before the Judicial Magistrate-II in Karur and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US