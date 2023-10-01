HamberMenu
BJP I-T wing secretary arrested

October 01, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP State youth I-T wing secretary was on Sunday arrested for his alleged controversial post on a social media platform about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra.

According to sources, S. Praveenraj, 27, of Rasipuram in Namakkal district reportedly posted a picture of them along with defaming content on a social media platform. Acting on a complaint, the Cyber Crime police registered a case against Praveenraj under the I-T Act and arrested him. He was subsequently produced before the Judicial Magistrate-II in Karur and remanded in judicial custody.

