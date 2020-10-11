‘BJP happy in AIADMK alliance’

There was no confusion in BJP over the issue of alliance; the question of a new alliance does not arise, party State vice-president K. Annamalai said on Sunday.
The BJP was quite happy in the alliance with AIADMK under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The BJP and AIADMK were ideologically moving on a common trajectory, Mr. Annamalai told media persons.
The Chief Minister had also expressed his support for the Farm Acts, he said. The State BJP president Murugan had also called on Mr. Edappadi K. Palaniswami to compliment the latter on being named as the CM candidate, Mr. Annamalai pointed out.
The statement of senior leader Pon. Radhakrishnan on the alliance issue had been quoted out of context. The senior leader had actually meant that the alliance will be decided by the party leadership at the time of elections, Mr. Annamalai explained.
