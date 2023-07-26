BJP government destroyed the principles of democracy, constitution, social justice, says Stalin

July 26, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre has destroyed the principles of the Constitution, democracy, and social justice in the country and failed to control the violence that erupted in Manipur, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Addressing booth-level agents of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from the Cauvery delta districts at a meeting held at Ramji Nagar in Tiruchi, Mr. Stalin said the Central and Manipur governments had failed to control the violence in the northeastern State, which erupted as a result of politics of hatred, similar to the 2002 Gujarat riots. He also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for maintaining silence on the Manipur violence.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra was afraid of the DMK and continued to make allegations against the party even while addressing the people of Madhya Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “Mr. Modi is not able to tolerate 26 Opposition parties joining hands to save the country. The Central government, in the name of delimitation exercise, has planned to reduce the representation of the southern States, particularly of Tamil Nadu and Kerala which implemented population control measures successfully, and give an undue advantage to the northern States,” he alleged.

In a subtle criticism of Governor R.N. Ravi, the Chief Minister quipped, “The chances of the DMK winning elections will increase if Mr. Ravi continues to criticise the Dravidian Model government.”

He also urged the booth-level agents to go door to door to explain the welfare measures introduced by the DMK government and to ensure the victory of the party and its allies in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2024.

“The 2024 election is crucial not only for the State but for the country to decide who should not come to power. No one can save the country if the BJP comes back to power,” he said. The party seniors and district secretaries should prioritise the grievances of the booth-level agents, he said, urging them to intensify the campaign through social media platforms to reach out to a larger public.

Ministers Durai Murugan, K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva.V. Meyyanathan, C.V. Ganesan, T.R.B. Rajaa, S.S. Sivasankar and S. Regupathy; senior DMK office-bearers; and legislators participated in the meeting.