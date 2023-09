September 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer in the district was arrested by the Nagudi police on Sunday on the charge of posting a false news regarding the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme and criticising it in the social media. The arrested BJP functionary Kamalakannan (28), hailing from Arasarkulam, is the party’s Pudukottai east district secretary of the social media wing. He was arrested on a complaint preferred by a DMK functionary and later sent for remand, said police sources.