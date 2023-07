July 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district police on Sunday arrested J. Jayabalaji, the Perambalur district vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in connection with the murder of Selvaraj, a film director from Aranarai village. The murder was committed in June. A police press release said some accused involved in the murder case had been arrested and sent to judicial remand. The arrested Jayabalaji was subsequently lodged in the Tiruchi Central Prison.

