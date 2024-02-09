GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP functionary arrested for defamatory post about Kanimozhi

February 09, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary for sharing defamatory posts about DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha member K. Kanimozhi in a WhatsApp group on Friday.

Police sources identified the arrested person as Srinivasan alias Auto Srini, a native of Sathya Nagar in Woraiyur and a member of the BJP’s Tiruchi district executive committee. According to the police, he shared posts defaming Ms. Kanimozhi in a WhatsApp group. Based on a complaint from Hariharan, a DMK lawyer, the Srirangam police arrested Srinivasan on Friday.

