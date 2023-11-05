BJP functionary arrested for assaulting Tiruchi Mayor’s personal assistant

November 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi city police on Sunday arrested a BJP functionary after a scuffle that broke out in a coffee shop at Bheema Nagar over a banner attributing the increase in price of a filter coffee to the rise in price levels of commodities.

Police sources said Gururajan, a functionary of the BJP, has been running a coffee shop at Bheema Nagar here. On Sunday, Mariya Sahaya Churchill, who has been working as a personal assistant to Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan, went to the coffee shop.

He questioned an employee over a banner that displayed the increase in the price of a filter coffee from ₹ 10 to ₹ 12, effective from July 15, attributing it to the rise in price levels of milk, coffee powder, electricity, and LPG cylinder.

The banner also mentioned the percentage increase in the price levels of each of the commodities.

Further, Churchill had an argument with Purushothaman, an office-bearer of the BJP who manages the shop, alleging that the banner brings disrepute to the Tamil Nadu government. Purushothaman allegedly assaulted Churchill.

The Sessions Court police registered a case against Purushothaman, based on a complaint lodged by Churchill, under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police arrested Purushothaman and remanded him in judicial custody. Meanwhile, Dhanusri, wife of Gururajan, also lodged a counter complaint at the Sessions Court Police seeking action against Churchill.

