BJP fields S.G.M. Ramesh, son of late communist leader, in Nagapattinam

Party district unit president V.V. Senthilnathan gets the ticket in Karur while PMK has given the party ticket to M.K. Stalin, president of Aduthurai Panchayat in Mayiladuthurai

March 22, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - NAGAPATINAM

C. Jaisankar

The BJP has fielded S.G.M. Ramesh, 48, son of the late Communist Party of India leader S.G. Murugaiyan, in Nagapattinam constituency.

Belonging to Sithamalli near Thiruthuraipoondi, Mr. Ramesh has taken part in various agitations organised by the BJP. His father represented Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency between 1977 and 1979. He won the election on CPI ticket. Hailing from a family of politicians, Mr. Ramesh has been active politics for several years. He is a close relative of the Nagpattinam MP N. Selvarasu of the CPI. Mr. Ramesh holds the post of the State deputy secretary of farmers’ wing of the BJP. Before joining the party, he was with the AIADMK for a few years. He holds an engineering degree.

Candidate in Karur

BJP district president V.V. Senthilnathan, 42, will be its candidate in Karur constituency.

He joined the party in 2021. He was appointed as the district president shortly after he joined the party. He was with the AIADMK for several years. He contested twice as the AIADMK candidate in Aravakurichi constituency in 2019 and 2011. But he could not make it to the State Assembly on both the occasions.

Stalin for Mayiladuthurai

The PMK, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance in the State, has fielded M.K. Stalin, Chairman of Aduthurai town panchayat, in Mayiladuthurai constituency.

He holds the post of the Thanjavur (north) district secretary of the PMK. He has been in active politics for several years.

