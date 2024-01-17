BJP district president held for installing flagpoles in Perambalur

January 17, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) V.P. Selvaraj and two other functionaries were taken into custody in Perambalur on Tuesday (January 16, 2024) night after they allegedly erected flagpoles in a public place without permission.

According to police sources, the flagpoles, which were erected at V. Kalathur village without permission, were causing hindrance and posed a safety risk to the public.

The police removed the flagpoles from the locality. Mr. Selvaraj and the two others were later taken into custody.