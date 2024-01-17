ADVERTISEMENT

BJP district president held for erecting flagpoles in Perambalur

January 17, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Perambalur BJP district president V. P. Selvaraj and three other party functionaries were taken into custody on Tuesday night after they allegedly erected flagpoles without permission.

According to police sources, the flagpoles, which were erected at V. Kalathur village without permission, were causing hindrance and also posing a safety risk to the public.

The police removed the flagpoles from the locality. A case has been registered, and Mr. Selvaraj and the three others have been remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US