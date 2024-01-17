BJP district president held for erecting flagpoles in Perambalur

January 17, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Perambalur BJP district president V. P. Selvaraj and three other party functionaries were taken into custody on Tuesday night after they allegedly erected flagpoles without permission.

According to police sources, the flagpoles, which were erected at V. Kalathur village without permission, were causing hindrance and also posing a safety risk to the public.

The police removed the flagpoles from the locality. A case has been registered, and Mr. Selvaraj and the three others have been remanded in judicial custody.

