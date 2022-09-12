BJP denied permission to hold protest against Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Monday denied permission to the district unit of BJP to stage a protest against Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji here.

Demanding the removal of the Minister from the State Cabinet in the wake of restoration of a criminal case against him by the Supreme Court in connection with a job scam, the party had planned to hold a demonstration in front of taluk office on Monday. However, the police did not give permission to it.

A large number of policemen were posted near the taluk office so as to foil any attempt by BJP cadre to hold the protest.

Condemning the denial of permission, V.V. Senthilnathan, district president, said his party would file a case in the High Court, seeking permission to hold the demonstration.