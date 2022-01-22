BJP demands CBI probe into girl’s death

Investigation by local police is not satisfactory: H. Raja

Senior BJP leader and former MLA H.Raja on Saturday demanded that investigation into the death of a school girl from Ariyalur, who was an inmate of a hostel in Thanjavur district, be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Talking to reporters here after leading a demonstration organised by the BJP seeking justice for the school girl, who ended her life, Mr. Raja said the manner in which the local police was investigating the case was not satisfactory. Attempts to lure people into religious conversion with offers of free education could not be allowed anymore, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened a meeting of like-minded parties and outfits here on Saturday afternoon to discuss the course of action to be adopted in connection with the death of the schoolgirl.

After the deliberation, representatives of Communist Party of India, Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Manitha Neya Makkal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, Makkal Adhikaram and Dravidar Kazhagam decided to make a plea to the State government seeking a fair probe into the death of the schoolgirl and disbursement of ₹50 lakh as solatium to the girl’s family.

They also decided to stage a demonstration here on January 25 near the railway junction to condemn the BJP and other Hindu outfits for their attempts to further their intentions to bring back the anti-conversion law and to disturb the ‘social fabric’ of Tamil Nadu by approaching the death of the schoolgirl with religious overtones.