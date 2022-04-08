BJP condemns property tax hike

Cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration in front of the Tiruchi Corporation office here on Friday condemning the steep hike in property tax announced by the ruling DMK government.

The demonstration in which around 300 party cadre participated was led by the BJP urban district president Rajasekaran. The party members raised slogans against the sharp rise in property tax and demanded the State government to withdraw the hike. Police sources said the demonstration lasted an hour.