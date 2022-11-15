  1. EPaper
BJP condemns DMK govt for hike in price of milk, power tariff and property tax

November 15, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP cadre stage a demonstration at Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

BJP cadre staged demonstrations at various places in Tiruchi city and elsewhere in the district on Tuesday condemning the State government for hiking the price of milk and increasing electricity tariff and property tax. 

The demonstrations were held at eight places in Tiruchi city including at Varaganeri and near the Anna statue at Chinthamani. The demonstrators raised slogans opposing the hike and demanded the State government to withdraw them. 

Elsewhere in Tiruchi district, the demonstrations were held at over 15 places including at Tiruverumbur, Jeeyapuram, Lalgudi, Thuraiyur and Uppilliyapuram. Demonstrations were held at 11 places in Ariyalur district including at Ariyalur, Sendurai, Thirumanur and Jayamkondam; in over 16 places in Pudukottai district including at Pudukottai, Ponnamaravathy and Alangudi and at seven places in Perambalur district including Ammapalayam, Veppanthattai and Kunnam, said police sources. 

