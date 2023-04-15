ADVERTISEMENT

BJP can’t be selective in opposing corruption, says Annamalai

April 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party cannot be selective in opposing corruption in the State, said Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchi airport, Mr. Annamalai said, “BJP has no friend or foe in its fight against corruption. The intention is not to level allegations against a particular leader or to target a political party, but to fight corruption, and the party cannot be selective in this process.”

He said the projects of the Union Government implemented in the State since 2014 would be thoroughly scrutinised.

