HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP can’t be selective in opposing corruption, says Annamalai

April 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party cannot be selective in opposing corruption in the State, said Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchi airport, Mr. Annamalai said, “BJP has no friend or foe in its fight against corruption. The intention is not to level allegations against a particular leader or to target a political party, but to fight corruption, and the party cannot be selective in this process.”

He said the projects of the Union Government implemented in the State since 2014 would be thoroughly scrutinised.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.