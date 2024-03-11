GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP cannot win a single seat even if PM visits T.N. 300 days: Regupathy

March 11, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi were to visit the State 300 days.

Mr. Regupathy told presspersons at Pudukottai that no one can weaken the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Parties without any foundation were making false allegations against the DMK and attempting to sway the people. The DMK remained cautious about this and no false charges would change the mind of the people, Mr. Regupathy said.

To a query, Mr. Regupathy said that Tamil Nadu police was working efficiently and the DMK government had not been allowing any illegal activity in the coastal areas. 

The DMK welcomed the Supreme Court’s order suspending the sentence and conviction of former Minister K. Ponmudy in a disproportionate assets case, he said and termed it a happy day for the party.

