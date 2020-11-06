BJP cadre stage road roko

A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre were arrested here on Friday after they resorted to a road roko agitation condemning the arrest of their party's State president L. Murugan after he attempted to take out ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ from Thiruthani near Chennai defying the ban.

Police sources said the party members were arrested after they resorted to road roko on the Collector office road also condemning the ban imposed by the State government on the Vetrivel Yatra. The cadre were led by the party’s district president Rajesh Kumar. About 240 workers were arrested and later released.

Elsewhere in Tiruchi district, about 315 BJP members were arrested after they staged protests condemning the arrest of Mr. Murugan. Those arrested were later released.

In Pudukottai, 232 BJP members led by district president Rama Sethupathy were arrested after they staged a demonstration and resorted to protest condemning the denial of permission for the Vetrivel Yatra. In Perambalur Town, about 97 BJP cadre were arrested while the number of those arrested at three places in Ariyalur district were 186, said police sources.