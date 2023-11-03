HamberMenu
BJP cadre stage protest in Perambalur

November 03, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration at Perambalur on Friday condemning the attack on some of their party members by DMK members at the District Collectorate when they went there recently to submit an application to bid for auction of stone quarries in the district. 

The demonstration was held near the new bus stand. It was led by the party’s Perambalur district president V.P. Selvaraj.  Condemning the violence unleashed at the Collectorate, the demonstrators wanted a case to be booked under the SC/ST Act against Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, his aide Mahendran and Sivasankar, the personal assistant to DMK Perambalur MLA in connection with the incident.

