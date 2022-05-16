BJP cadre stage demonstration over delay in road repair work
A group of BJP members on Monday staged a protest in front of Corporation office demanding immediate repair of all potholed roads.
As a result of works being carried out under the Smart Cities Mission and underground drainage system and drinking water projects in various parts of Tiruchi, many roads were in poor condition, leading to rise in accidents, they said.
The party members were led by district president Rajasekar.
