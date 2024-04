April 08, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cases have been booked against BJP members on charges of violation of the model code of conduct at two places in the city.

Based on a complaint from election officials, Cantonment police filed a case against unidentified BJP members for erecting a party flagpole at TVS tollgate Junction on Sunday.

Srirangam police filed a case against unknown BJP members for erecting party flags on Malaikottai Theradi Street without prior permission.