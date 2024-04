April 07, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KARAIKAL

A Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) cadre was booked for the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Karaikal police on Saturday. A. Arun Kowshik Rajan has been accused of allegedy bursting fire crackers in a rash and negligent manner during motorcycle rally on Saturday at the Junction of Bharathiyar Road and P.K.Salai. The Town Police have registered a compliant and a detailed investigation is on.