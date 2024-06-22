BJP cadre arrested in Thanjavur

A group of BJP cadre was arrested by the police in Thanjavur on Saturday after it attempted to stage a demonstration condemning the DMK government for the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the cadre led by BJP Thanjavur South District president Jaisatheesh started assembling at the Kizhavasal market area on Saturday morning, they were asked to disperse by the police as permission had not been granted for the demonstration.

However, the defiant demonstrators marched towards the meeting point from the Panagal Building side. They were detained by the police and taken to a nearby marriage hall.

Protest put off

Meanwhile, the Makkal Adhikaram postponed its demonstration against the “availability of spurious/illicit liquor” scheduled to be organised near the Panagal Building in Thanjavur as the police had denied permission for the demonstration, according to the organisation sources.

Members of the CPI (Marxist) staged a demonstration seeking “permanent” exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET and an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination near the Head Post Office, Thanjavur, on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.