BJP-bound DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s son says true workers ignored in party

Surya Siva, son of DMK propaganda secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva on Sunday said he was joining the BJP and charged the DMK was no longer a party for Tamils and there was no place in the party for “committed and true workers”.

Ahead of joining the BJP, Mr. Surya told The Hindu that committed cadre were the greatest strength of the DMK as they would shoulder the party even in situations of distress. But the DMK leadership had ditched several of them, he claimed. “I have worked tirelessly for more than 15 years to strengthen the party from the grassroots level. But there is no recognition,” he said.

According to him, only newcomers, who had the habit of switching from one party to another and those with sound financial background, were being recognised. He felt in the BJP, irrespective of caste and community, every person was being given due recognition and had a bright future in State politics.

On the personal front, he claimed his father had refused to approve his marriage to a Christian woman, a decade ago.