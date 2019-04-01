BJP attempting to destroy secular fabric of country: Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday charged the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and the Hindutva forces with meticulously planning to destroy the secular fabric of the country.

“The Central government was trying to impose one culture, one language, one religion and Sanskrit across the country,” he said.

Campaigning at Kollidam Tollgate on the city’s outskirts in support of Perambalur Parliamentary constituency IJK candidate T.R. Paarivendhar contesting on the DMK symbol, Mr. Vaiko said the need of the hour today was to protect democracy.

Attacking the Centre further, he said it had betrayed the interests of Tamil Nadu by giving its nod for construction of Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery in Karnataka, which would adversely affect several agrarian districts in Tamil Nadu and the farming community and force them to sell their farm holdings.

Alleging that the BJP government had waived huge amounts of loans obtained by corporate companies besides offering them huge tax relief, he said the Centre, on the other hand, was refusing to waive loans obtained by the farming community and educational loans disbursed to students.

Unemployment problem was plaguing the country and the future of younger generation was at stake, he said and accused the ruling AIADMK government of failing to question the Centre on the issues. The Edappadi K. Palaniswami government in the State was mired in corruption and was afraid of the Centre and obeying its diktats.

Stating that time had come to throw out the AIADMK government, Mr. Vaiko said the people of the State could do this in the upcoming elections and ensure that the rights and interests of Tamil Nadu were well protected.