Bishop Heber College to conduct social audit for TNUHDB projects

February 26, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Social of Work of Bishop Heber College to act as an independent facilitating agency (IFA) in resettlement and rehabilitation through social audit.

The IFA will conduct social audit to ensure quality works implemented in TNUHDB projects. This Social Audit would be used to systematically assess the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) - Housing For All programme. It will increase the efficiency of the Board’s mission by understanding the issues and gaps to take timely remedial action, facilitate the participation of beneficiaries and stakeholders at every stage of the project implementation, and improve social performance by making it inclusive, participatory, and transparent.

The MoU was signed by K. Muthiah Pillai, Principal Chief Community Development Officer, TNUHDB, and J. Princy Merlin, Principal, Bishop Heber College, recently in the presence of V. Ravichandran, Executive Engineer, TNUHDB and F. Carter Premraj, Head, Department of Social Work, Bishop Heber College.

