Bishop Heber College launches model school, village project

As part of social responsibility, Bishop Heber College has launched a model school and model village project through its Deanery of Extension Activities.

The deanery has adopted CSI Primary School, Kalnayakkan Street, Woraiyur, Tiruchi, and Kumara Vayalur village, for the purposes of scaling up facilities and skill-infusion for improving economic well-being.

Rev. D. Chandrasekaran, Bishop, Tiruchi – Tanjore Diocese inaugurated the event recently in the presence of D. Paul Dhayabaran, College Principal, and V. Anand Gideon, Dean, Deanery of Extension Activities.

The Bishop called for support for all the good deeds and initiatives for incorporating education with social responsibility.

At the CSI Primary School, Kalnayakkan Street, the Bishop dedicated ₹ 2 lakh worth facilities that included RO - Purified Drinking Water, 1 kv solar power with UPS backup, first-aid box, tree saplings with tree guards, smart digital classroom, and dustbin.

Apart from this, the school campus was cleaned, and walls were painted with awareness slogans, and saplings were planted with the help of Part V Club students of the College.

The Deanery, the principal said, has plans to install CCTVs, provide playing kits, strengthening the library, provide training to teachers with latest teaching aids, create plastic free campus, and impart soft skill training, besides conducting awareness programs and distributing uniforms and accessories free of cost.

Kumara Vayalur village will have walkers park, open gymnasium, digital library, and banana fiber industry etc., targeting SHGs, children, youth groups and elderly.