Bishop Heber College gets A++ grade from NAAC

September 22, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Bishop Heber College (BHC) in Tiruchi has been given ‘A++’ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), by securing a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.69 out of four, in Cycle IV.

The institution was assessed on curricular design, teaching-learning process, research outputs, community service, infrastructure and sports facilities, academic ambience, student support, governance and institutional values, BHC principal D. Paul Dhayabaran said in an official statement.